News Update : JUST IN | Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
JUST IN | Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night.
JUST IN | Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. https://t.co/rMwdmhsTno
— 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #Orange #identified #44yearold #Houston #man #fatally #shot #city #Saturday #night
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.