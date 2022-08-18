News Update : JUST IN: Police have confirmed that they are working closely with a 20-year-old man from Centerville in connection with the death of 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr. Several other men also remain in custody with respect to their investigations. This is a developing story.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
JUST IN: Police have confirmed that they are working closely with a 20-year-old man from Centerville in connection with the death of 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr.
Several other men also remain in custody with respect to their investigations.
This is a developing story.
— Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) August 18, 2022
