News Update : JUST IN: Police have confirmed that they are working closely with a 20-year-old man from Centerville in connection with the death of 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr. Several other men also remain in custody with respect to their investigations. This is a developing story.

Posted on August 18, 2022

JUST IN: Police have confirmed that they are working closely with a 20-year-old man from Centerville in connection with the death of 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr. Several other men also remain in custody with respect to their investigations. This is a developing story.

Posted on August 18, 2022

2022-08-18 18:35:26


JUST IN: Police have confirmed that they are working closely with a 20-year-old man from Centerville in connection with the death of 21-year-old Omar Davis Jr.

Several other men also remain in custody with respect to their investigations.

This is a developing story.

 

