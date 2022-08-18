News Update : Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot at 90 times and murdered by police in Akron, OH. We must demand accountability. Add your name: Join @thefreedomBLOC and @ColorOfChange to demand #JusticeForJayland

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot at 90 times and murdered by police in Akron, OH. We must demand accountability.
Add your name: Join @thefreedomBLOC and @ColorOfChange to demand #JusticeForJayland
— Ray Timmermans (He/His) (@raytimmermans) August 18, 2022
