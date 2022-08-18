News Update : In Dedza today, there was laughter and drama at the magistrates court when 19-year-old Bosineti Bwanali attempted to escape in handcuffs while in the hands of police officers after he was convicted to five years for burglary (54 months) and theft (20 months) to run concurrently.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
In Dedza today, there was laughter and drama at the magistrates court when 19-year-old Bosineti Bwanali attempted to escape in handcuffs while in the hands of police officers after he was convicted to five years for burglary (54 months) and theft (20 months) to run concurrently.
— Times 360 Malawi (@Times360Malawi) August 18, 2022
