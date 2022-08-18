News Update : In 2016, 22-year-old Raymond Gassman was killed by police in Rosebud, SD. 6 years later, his family still seeks answers on what happened the day he died—their requests to access the police reports have repeatedly been denied. @jazzmineabriana @keloland

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
In 2016, 22-year-old Raymond Gassman was killed by police in Rosebud, SD.
6 years later, his family still seeks answers on what happened the day he died—their requests to access the police reports have repeatedly been denied. @jazzmineabriana @keloland
— The Campaign to End Qualified Immunity (@campaigntoendqi) August 18, 2022
