News Update : In 2016, 22-year-old Raymond Gassman was killed by police in Rosebud, SD. 6 years later, his family still seeks answers on what happened the day he died—their requests to access the police reports have repeatedly been denied. @jazzmineabriana @keloland

Posted on August 18, 2022

