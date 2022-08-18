News Update : Here is one of Maybelline's earliest ad's in the classified section of "Police Gazette" magazine. Tom Lyle Williams a 19 year old boy founded MAYBELL LABORATORIES, in 1915. #Scientist #BeautyForEveryone #eyelashes #advertising #vintagebeauty #book

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Maybelline039s #earliest #ad039s #classified #section #quotPolice #Gazettequot #magazine #Tom #Lyle #Williams #year #boy #founded #MAYBELL #LABORATORIES #1915Scientist #BeautyForEveryone #eyelashes #advertising #vintagebeauty #book