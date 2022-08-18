News Update : Hamilton Police arrest a 25-year-old man of Hamilton, responsible for a shooting that occurred on Hamilton’s Mountain in July 2022. READ MORE:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Hamilton Police arrest a 25-year-old man of Hamilton, responsible for a shooting that occurred on Hamilton’s Mountain in July 2022.
