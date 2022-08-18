News Update : Good to see despite the war police in Ukraine still take animal abuse by children seriously – part of the @Naturewatch_org training here over recent years. Images of a 12 year old shooting a cat were seen on social media and parents dealt with for ‘improper upbringing’.

Posted on August 18, 2022

