News Update : Good to see despite the war police in Ukraine still take animal abuse by children seriously – part of the @Naturewatch_org training here over recent years. Images of a 12 year old shooting a cat were seen on social media and parents dealt with for ‘improper upbringing’.

Good to see despite the war police in Ukraine still take animal abuse by children seriously – part of the @Naturewatch_org training here over recent years. Images of a 12 year old shooting a cat were seen on social media and parents dealt with for ‘improper upbringing’.
— Hidden-in-Sight 🕵🏼♂️ 🇺🇦 (@hi_sight) August 18, 2022
