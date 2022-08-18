News Update : Female teacher arrested for 'hiding' a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she 'lied' to police about the boy's whereabouts  via @MailOnline

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Female teacher arrested for 'hiding' a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she 'lied' to police about the boy's whereabouts via @MailOnline
Female teacher arrested for ‘hiding’ a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she ‘lied’ to police about the boy’s whereabouts https://t.co/DuSHcGQQmw via @MailOnline
— @QueenB_wiov Deborah R Culver (@queenb_wiov) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Female #teacher #arrested #039hiding039 #15yearold #student #Florida #home #039lied039 #police #boy039s #whereabouts #MailOnline
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.