News Update : Felony charges were filed today against a Chicago Police Sergeant for a July incident in which our client’s 14-year-old son was aggressively treated by the officer without probable cause. A civil lawsuit is pending.

Felony charges were filed today against a Chicago Police Sergeant for a July incident in which our client’s 14-year-old son was aggressively treated by the officer without probable cause. A civil lawsuit is pending.
