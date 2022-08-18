News Update : EXPLOSIVES INVESTIGATION 36-year-old Woodstock male charged in Wilson Street explosive investigation. Full release:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
EXPLOSIVES INVESTIGATION
36-year-old Woodstock male charged in Wilson Street explosive investigation.
Full release:
Full release: https://t.co/tvaPbKUYpC pic.twitter.com/Sl16ewWCAM
— Woodstock Police Service (@Woodstock_PS) August 18, 2022
