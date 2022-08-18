News Update : Earlier today at approximately 4:30PM, the #KyleTX Police Dept apprehended an unarmed theft suspect from a local convenient store that fled on foot toward the Chapa Middle School campus. The suspect ran across the school property but did not enter any of the school's facilities.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Earlier today at approximately 4:30PM, the #KyleTX Police Dept apprehended an unarmed theft suspect from a local convenient store that fled on foot toward the Chapa Middle School campus. The suspect ran across the school property but did not enter any of the school's facilities.
Earlier today at approximately 4:30PM, the #KyleTX Police Dept apprehended an unarmed theft suspect from a local convenient store that fled on foot toward the Chapa Middle School campus. The suspect ran across the school property but did not enter any of the school’s facilities. pic.twitter.com/CFJyfps33u
— Kyle Police (@KylePolice) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Earlier #today #approximately #430PM #KyleTX #Police #Dept #apprehended #unarmed #theft #suspect #local #convenient #store #fled #foot #Chapa #Middle #School #campus #suspect #ran #school #property #enter #school039s #facilities
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.