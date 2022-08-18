News Update : Earlier today at approximately 4:30PM, the #KyleTX Police Dept apprehended an unarmed theft suspect from a local convenient store that fled on foot toward the Chapa Middle School campus. The suspect ran across the school property but did not enter any of the school's facilities.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Earlier #today #approximately #430PM #KyleTX #Police #Dept #apprehended #unarmed #theft #suspect #local #convenient #store #fled #foot #Chapa #Middle #School #campus #suspect #ran #school #property #enter #school039s #facilities