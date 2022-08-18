News Update : Don’t become a victim! 📱💬 🔹 text requesting personal information, such as your Social Security number or an online 🔹 text message asking you to click a link to resolve a problem, win a prize or access a service 🔹 text claiming to be from a gov agency

Don’t become a victim! 📱💬

🔹 text requesting personal information, such as your Social Security number or an online
🔹 text message asking you to click a link to resolve a problem, win a prize or access a service
🔹 text claiming to be from a gov agency

 

