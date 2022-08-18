News Update : Don’t become a victim! 📱💬 🔹 text requesting personal information, such as your Social Security number or an online 🔹 text message asking you to click a link to resolve a problem, win a prize or access a service 🔹 text claiming to be from a gov agency

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Don’t become a victim! 📱💬
🔹 text requesting personal information, such as your Social Security number or an online
🔹 text message asking you to click a link to resolve a problem, win a prize or access a service
🔹 text claiming to be from a gov agency
Don’t become a victim! 📱💬
🔹 text requesting personal information, such as your Social Security number or an online
🔹 text message asking you to click a link to resolve a problem, win a prize or access a service
🔹 text claiming to be from a gov agency pic.twitter.com/DWUtrIwe6N
— Floyd County Police Dept (@FloydPolice) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Dont #victim #text #requesting #personal #information #Social #Security #number #online #text #message #click #link #resolve #problem #win #prize #access #service #text #claiming #gov #agency
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.