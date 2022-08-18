News Update : Do not vote again for Jared Smith as judge in Hillsborough county, Fl. He denied a 17-year-old an abortion because she had a C average in school. She needs more time to study, not less.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Do not vote again for Jared Smith as judge in Hillsborough county, Fl. He denied a 17-year-old an abortion because she had a C average in school. She needs more time to study, not less.
— Biker Chic (@BikerChic333) August 18, 2022
