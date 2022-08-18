News Update : Did you know the State Police have a most wanted fugitive list? The site cautions viewers that: if you believe that you know the location of one of these fugitives DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TAKE ANY ACTION ON YOUR OWN! Immediately call the MSP or local police.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Did you know the State Police have a most wanted fugitive list?
The site cautions viewers that: if you believe that you know the location of one of these fugitives DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TAKE ANY ACTION ON YOUR OWN! Immediately call the MSP or local police.
— Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) August 18, 2022
