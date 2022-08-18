News Update : Detectives investigating the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Ealing have made an arrest. A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in Southall in the early hours of Thursday, 18 August on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Detectives investigating the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Ealing have made an arrest.
A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in Southall in the early hours of Thursday, 18 August on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
