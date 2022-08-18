News Update : Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder.
Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after…
Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder.
Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after… https://t.co/ZXflcYgTmB
— Erin Reed 🌸✌️ (@DisfunkGlee) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Detectives #tips #Baton #Rouge #mans #unsolved #murderPolice #38yearold #Shelby #Holmes #shot #multiple #times #walking #home #block #Braddock #Street #Monday #October #Holmes #died #days
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.