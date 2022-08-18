News Update : CPD is currently working a scene in the 100 block of Commerce Street. Officers responded to a call regarding shots fired. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update the public as new information becomes available. #conwayarpolice

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
CPD is currently working a scene in the 100 block of Commerce Street. Officers responded to a call regarding shots fired. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update the public as new information becomes available.
#conwayarpolice
CPD is currently working a scene in the 100 block of Commerce Street. Officers responded to a call regarding shots fired. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update the public as new information becomes available. #conwayarpolice pic.twitter.com/cTPwb3HWY3
— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) August 18, 2022
