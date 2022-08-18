News Update : Cicero Police Chief says a 40-year-old man was sent to Upstate with life-threatening stab wounds after a domestic incident.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Cicero Police Chief says a 40-year-old man was sent to Upstate with life-threatening stab wounds after a domestic incident.
— NewsChannel 9 (@NewsChannel9) August 18, 2022
