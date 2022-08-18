News Update : .@Chicago_Police confirm Sergeant Michael Vitellaro has been fired after video shows him pinning a 14-year-old Park Ridge boy to the ground outside a Starbucks July 1st. Charged with two felonies – official misconduct and aggravated battery – his bond hearing is today @cbschicago

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
.@Chicago_Police confirm Sergeant Michael Vitellaro has been fired after video shows him pinning a 14-year-old Park Ridge boy to the ground outside a Starbucks July 1st. Charged with two felonies – official misconduct and aggravated battery – his bond hearing is today @cbschicago
— Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) August 18, 2022
