News Update : .@Chicago_Police confirm Sergeant Michael Vitellaro has been fired after video shows him pinning a 14-year-old Park Ridge boy to the ground outside a Starbucks July 1st. Charged with two felonies – official misconduct and aggravated battery – his bond hearing is today @cbschicago

Posted on August 18, 2022

