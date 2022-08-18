News Update : Chicago Police Sergeant charged after video showed him kneeling on 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge: police

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Chicago Police Sergeant charged after video showed him kneeling on 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge: police
Chicago Police Sergeant charged after video showed him kneeling on 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge: police https://t.co/KlrLWJsA0p
— Isabelle Muñoz (@belle0395) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Chicago #Police #Sergeant #charged #video #showed #kneeling #14yearold #boy #Park #Ridge #police
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.