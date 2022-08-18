News Update : Calgary police say the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nakita Baron, was declared dead at the scene following an early morning shooting in the SW community of Evergreen More details here as the search for a suspect continues 👇#yyc @CTVCalgary

2022-08-18 23:58:07



Calgary police say the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nakita Baron, was declared dead at the scene following an early morning shooting in the SW community of Evergreen

More details here as the search for a suspect continues 👇#yyc @CTVCalgary





Calgary police say the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nakita Baron, was declared dead at the scene following an early morning shooting in the SW community of Evergreen More details here as the search for a suspect continues 👇#yyc @CTVCalgary https://t.co/3Sg81gQI1m — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) August 18, 2022





Source link