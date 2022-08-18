News Update : #BreakingNews The Met Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran 87-year-old grandfather Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford

#BreakingNews The Met Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran 87-year-old grandfather
Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford

 

