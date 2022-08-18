News Update : #BreakingNews The Met Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran 87-year-old grandfather Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BreakingNews The Met Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran 87-year-old grandfather
Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford
Mr O'Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford
— Antoine Allen (@AntoineSpeaker) August 18, 2022
