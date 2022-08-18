News Update : #BreakingNews The Met Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran 87-year-old grandfather Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BreakingNews #Met #Police #arrested #44yearold #man #suspicion #murder #fatal #stabbing #Thomas #OHalloran #87yearold #grandfather #OHalloran #travelled #yards #scooter #desperately #stabbed #Greenford