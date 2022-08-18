News Update : #BreakingNews- Goan drug peddler caught in Hyderabad! A 36-year-old Goan interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday, police said, adding that they recovered contraband narcotic substances such as two ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, etc #Goa

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 10:07:48


#BreakingNews- Goan drug peddler caught in Hyderabad!
A 36-year-old Goan interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday, police said, adding that they recovered contraband narcotic substances such as two ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, etc

#Goa

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BreakingNews #Goan #drug #peddler #caught #HyderabadA #36yearold #Goan #interstate #drug #peddler #arrested #Hyderabad #Wednesday #police #adding #recovered #contraband #narcotic #substances #ecstasy #pills #LSD #blots #grams #MDMA #Goa

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: