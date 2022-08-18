News Update : #BreakingNews- Goan drug peddler caught in Hyderabad! A 36-year-old Goan interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday, police said, adding that they recovered contraband narcotic substances such as two ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, etc #Goa

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BreakingNews- Goan drug peddler caught in Hyderabad!
A 36-year-old Goan interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday, police said, adding that they recovered contraband narcotic substances such as two ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, etc
#Goa
#BreakingNews– Goan drug peddler caught in Hyderabad!
A 36-year-old Goan interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad Wednesday, police said, adding that they recovered contraband narcotic substances such as two ecstasy pills, five LSD blots, four grams of MDMA, etc #Goa pic.twitter.com/pvmQKA6R7g
— In Goa 24×7 (@InGoa24x7) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#BreakingNews #Goan #drug #peddler #caught #HyderabadA #36yearold #Goan #interstate #drug #peddler #arrested #Hyderabad #Wednesday #police #adding #recovered #contraband #narcotic #substances #ecstasy #pills #LSD #blots #grams #MDMA #Goa
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.