News Update : #BREAKING Slidell Police arrest a 15-year-old high schooler for bringing a loaded gun to Salem High School this morning concealed in his waistband. Police say students saw him showing off the gun on campus. @FOX8NOLA

#BREAKING Slidell Police arrest a 15-year-old high schooler for bringing a loaded gun to Salem High School this morning concealed in his waistband.
Police say students saw him showing off the gun on campus.
— Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 18, 2022
