News Update : #BREAKING Slidell Police arrest a 15-year-old high schooler for bringing a loaded gun to Salem High School this morning concealed in his waistband. Police say students saw him showing off the gun on campus. @FOX8NOLA

News Update : #BREAKING Slidell Police arrest a 15-year-old high schooler for bringing a loaded gun to Salem High School this morning concealed in his waistband. Police say students saw him showing off the gun on campus.

Posted on August 18, 2022

2022-08-18 21:00:37


#BREAKING Slidell Police arrest a 15-year-old high schooler for bringing a loaded gun to Salem High School this morning concealed in his waistband.

Police say students saw him showing off the gun on campus.

