News Update : BREAKING: Police investigating the murder of 87 year old grandfather Thomas O’Halloran have made an arrest. They say a 44 year old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Southall, on suspicion of murder

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 06:19:07


BREAKING: Police investigating the murder of 87 year old grandfather Thomas O’Halloran have made an arrest.

They say a 44 year old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Southall, on suspicion of murder

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BREAKING #Police #investigating #murder #year #grandfather #Thomas #OHalloran #arrestThey #year #man #arrested #early #hours #morning #Southall #suspicion #murder

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: