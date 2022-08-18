News Update : BREAKING: Police investigating the murder of 87 year old grandfather Thomas O’Halloran have made an arrest. They say a 44 year old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Southall, on suspicion of murder

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Police investigating the murder of 87 year old grandfather Thomas O’Halloran have made an arrest.
They say a 44 year old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Southall, on suspicion of murder
— UB1UB2 (@UB1UB2) August 18, 2022
