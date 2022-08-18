News Update : BREAKING Met Police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Thomas O'Halloran. The pensioner was stabbed to death on a mobility scooter in Ealing, West London on Tuesday afternoon.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING Met Police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Thomas O'Halloran. The pensioner was stabbed to death on a mobility scooter in Ealing, West London on Tuesday afternoon.
— Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) August 18, 2022
