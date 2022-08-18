News Update : #Breaking A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London, the Metropolitan Police have said

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#Breaking A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London, the Metropolitan Police have said
#Breaking A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London, the Metropolitan Police have said pic.twitter.com/AVCt29jpOb
— PA Media (@PA) August 18, 2022
