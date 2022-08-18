News Update : BPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a 20-year-old Brantford man on child pornography related charges as a result of their efforts during ongoing Project Dilemma. More info here:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a 20-year-old Brantford man on child pornography related charges as a result of their efforts during ongoing Project Dilemma. More info here:
BPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a 20-year-old Brantford man on child pornography related charges as a result of their efforts during ongoing Project Dilemma. More info here: https://t.co/m051HUVKnf pic.twitter.com/hjDJCMPQgY
— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) August 18, 2022
