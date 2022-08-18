News Update : Bikers are starting to gather to ride to honor the life of 49-year-old Carla Holland. Henrico Police say she was hit and killed riding Saturday morning by a drunk driver. Her friend Natalie Rainer was also hit and is still in the hospital with critical injuries. @CBS6

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Bikers are starting to gather to ride to honor the life of 49-year-old Carla Holland. Henrico Police say she was hit and killed riding Saturday morning by a drunk driver. Her friend Natalie Rainer was also hit and is still in the hospital with critical injuries. @CBS6
Bikers are starting to gather to ride to honor the life of 49-year-old Carla Holland. Henrico Police say she was hit and killed riding Saturday morning by a drunk driver. Her friend Natalie Rainer was also hit and is still in the hospital with critical injuries. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/HlMnodh4st
— Maggi Marshall (@MaggiMarshallTV) August 18, 2022
