News Update : Bikers are starting to gather to ride to honor the life of 49-year-old Carla Holland. Henrico Police say she was hit and killed riding Saturday morning by a drunk driver. Her friend Natalie Rainer was also hit and is still in the hospital with critical injuries. @CBS6

Posted on August 18, 2022

