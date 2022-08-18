News Update : Ballistic evidence collected by #ColumbiaPDSC officers after a shooting – 5100 block of N.Main St. a short time ago. Female received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Officers talked w/a witness to determine what happened. Contact w/tips.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Ballistic evidence collected by #ColumbiaPDSC officers after a shooting – 5100 block of N.Main St. a short time ago. Female received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Officers talked w/a witness to determine what happened. Contact w/tips.
Ballistic evidence collected by #ColumbiaPDSC officers after a shooting – 5100 block of N.Main St. a short time ago. Female received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Officers talked w/a witness to determine what happened. Contact https://t.co/IgjfzCljok w/tips. pic.twitter.com/lvJCMn2Pot
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Ballistic #evidence #collected #ColumbiaPDSC #officers #shooting #block #NMain #short #time #Female #received #nonlife #threatening #injury #body #Officers #talked #witness #determine #happened #Contact #wtips
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.