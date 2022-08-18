News Update : Ballistic evidence collected by #ColumbiaPDSC officers after a shooting – 5100 block of N.Main St. a short time ago. Female received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Officers talked w/a witness to determine what happened. Contact w/tips.

Posted on August 18, 2022

