News Update : Authorities say 40-year-old Brandon Foster was pronounced dead at the scene in Summit County.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Authorities say 40-year-old Brandon Foster was pronounced dead at the scene in Summit County.
Authorities say 40-year-old Brandon Foster was pronounced dead at the scene in Summit County. https://t.co/JcSQgHXEIw
— WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Authorities #40yearold #Brandon #Foster #pronounced #dead #scene #Summit #County
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.