News Update : Authorities are investigating a viral video that shows a fight between a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old in Southern California.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Authorities are investigating a viral video that shows a fight between a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old in Southern California.
Authorities are investigating a viral video that shows a fight between a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old in Southern California. https://t.co/5PXXKETt0m
— KTVU (@KTVU) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Authorities #investigating #viral #video #shows #fight #middleaged #man #13yearold #Southern #California
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.