News Update : At 2:52 am, officers responded to a shooting call at 4130 Winchester Road. A male victim was located and transported critical to Regional One. The suspect is a male Hispanic. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

At 2:52 am, officers responded to a shooting call at 4130 Winchester Road. A male victim was located and transported critical to Regional One. The suspect is a male Hispanic. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips.
At 2:52 am, officers responded to a shooting call at 4130 Winchester Road. A male victim was located and transported critical to Regional One. The suspect is a male Hispanic. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/ZAYgKWyvza
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2022
