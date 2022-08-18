News Update : #ARREST less than 10 minutes into shift and straight out to an attempt robbery. The offender popped out straight in front of our police car and challenged us to a foot chase. The 15 year old tried his luck, unfortunately was no match, one detained and now in custody. #OpGuardian

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#ARREST less than 10 minutes into shift and straight out to an attempt robbery. The offender popped out straight in front of our police car and challenged us to a foot chase. The 15 year old tried his luck, unfortunately was no match, one detained and now in custody. #OpGuardian
— Jay Miller (@jm1ll3r99) August 18, 2022
