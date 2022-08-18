News Update : #APDAlert There is a large presence of officers near 19th / Akron. APD SWAT has been called to the area for a wanted fugitive inside of a home. We are working with @DenverPolice to reach a peaceful resolution. Please avoid the area. Updates will be here.

Posted on August 18, 2022

2022-08-18 19:58:07


