News Update : #APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting at 16th Ave / Moline St. Man was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. No suspect information yet, Tipsters can contact @CrimeStoppersCO, could be eligible for $2,000.

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 07:53:17


#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting at 16th Ave / Moline St. Man was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. No suspect information yet, Tipsters can contact @CrimeStoppersCO, could be eligible for $2,000.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#APDAlert #Officers #investigating #shooting #16th #Ave #Moline #Man #shot #leg #transported #hospital #suspect #information #Tipsters #contact #CrimeStoppersCO #eligible

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: