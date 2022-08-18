News Update : #APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting at 16th Ave / Moline St. Man was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. No suspect information yet, Tipsters can contact @CrimeStoppersCO, could be eligible for $2,000.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting at 16th Ave / Moline St. Man was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. No suspect information yet, Tipsters can contact @CrimeStoppersCO, could be eligible for $2,000.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 18, 2022
