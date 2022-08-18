News Update : An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted a 43-year-old #Maili man on one count of second-degree attempted murder in the beating of a 51-year-old #Waianae woman with whom he told police he was having an affair. Read more: #HInews #StarAdvertiser

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted a 43-year-old #Maili man on one count of second-degree attempted murder in the beating of a 51-year-old #Waianae woman with whom he told police he was having an affair.
Read more:
#HInews #StarAdvertiser
An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted a 43-year-old #Maili man on one count of second-degree attempted murder in the beating of a 51-year-old #Waianae woman with whom he told police he was having an affair.
Read more: https://t.co/Yoif0l9utI #HInews #StarAdvertiser
— Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Oahu #grand #jury #Wednesday #indicted #43yearold #Maili #man #count #seconddegree #attempted #murder #beating #51yearold #Waianae #woman #told #police #affairRead #HInews #StarAdvertiser
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.