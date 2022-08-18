News Update : An elephant ripped its owner in half after the animal was forced to carry wood in Thailand in a period of extreme heat. Police arrived at a rubber plantation in the Phang Nga province on Wednesday to find the body of 32-year-old Supachai Wongfaed in a pool of blood, 😬

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 20:58:45


An elephant ripped its owner in half after the animal was forced to carry wood in Thailand in a period of extreme heat. Police arrived at a rubber plantation in the Phang Nga province on Wednesday to find the body of 32-year-old Supachai Wongfaed in a pool of blood, 😬

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#elephant #ripped #owner #animal #forced #carry #wood #Thailand #period #extreme #heat #Police #arrived #rubber #plantation #Phang #Nga #province #Wednesday #find #body #32yearold #Supachai #Wongfaed #pool #blood

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: