News Update : ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the area of W 13th Ave and Zuni St. Victim ID and cause of death will be released by the #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they are available.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the area of W 13th Ave and Zuni St. Victim ID and cause of death will be released by the #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they are available.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the area of W 13th Ave and Zuni St. Victim ID and cause of death will be released by the #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as they are available. pic.twitter.com/V3isvrSyu0
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#ALERT #DPD #conducting #death #investigation #area #13th #Ave #Zuni #Victim #death #released #Denver #Office #Medical #Examiner #Investigation #ongoing #Updates #posted
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.