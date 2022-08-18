News Update : According to Lt. Ericka Stropka, Tucson Police Dept, EVERY cop gets Mental Health 1st Aid Training when they come out of the academy. Yet – TPD keeps killing folks in mental health crisis or who are using substancee. 2/3 folks TPD killed 2022 were in mental health crisis. 🧐

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
According to Lt. Ericka Stropka, Tucson Police Dept, EVERY cop gets Mental Health 1st Aid Training when they come out of the academy. Yet – TPD keeps killing folks in mental health crisis or who are using substancee. 2/3 folks TPD killed 2022 were in mental health crisis. 🧐
— Civil Seed (@CivilSeedTuc) August 18, 2022
