News Update : A woman was charged for allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn back on Aug. 8, police said. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said.

A woman was charged for allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn back on Aug. 8, police said.
Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said.
— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 18, 2022
