News Update : A police officer in #MadhyaPradesh’s Chhatarpur district has been suspended after he allegedly reached out to a self-styled spiritual guru to help solve the murder of a 17-year-old girl (@shruti26tomar reports)

A police officer in #MadhyaPradesh’s Chhatarpur district has been suspended after he allegedly reached out to a self-styled spiritual guru to help solve the murder of a 17-year-old girl
(@shruti26tomar reports)
— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 18, 2022
