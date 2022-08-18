News Update : A Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bicycle while he was off-duty last month outside a Park Ridge Starbucks.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bicycle while he was off-duty last month outside a Park Ridge Starbucks.
— WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) August 18, 2022
