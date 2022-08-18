News Update : A 45-year-old man, who escaped from court two days back and was accused of #rape and #murder, was #lynched by a mob on Thursday in #Assam's #Lakhimpur district, police said.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 45-year-old man, who escaped from court two days back and was accused of #rape and #murder, was #lynched by a mob on Thursday in #Assam's #Lakhimpur district, police said.
— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) August 18, 2022
