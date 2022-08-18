News Update : A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, West London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, West London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, West London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. https://t.co/n0ZvgE4NVf
— ShareTalkNews™ (@ShareTalkNews) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#44yearold #man #arrested #suspicion #murder #87yearold #Thomas #O039Halloran #mobility #scooter #west #London #arrested #address #Southall #West #London #early #hours #Thursday #Metropolitan #Police
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.