News Update : A 44 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford. Police say the man was arrested in Southall early this morning.

A 44 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford. Police say the man was arrested in Southall early this morning.
— Sonja Jessup (@sonjajessup) August 18, 2022
