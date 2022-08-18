News Update : A 35 year old male has been arrested in relation to an incident at Argyle Street, Glasgow this morning. Police remain at the scene however there is no threat to the wider community.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 35 year old male has been arrested in relation to an incident at Argyle Street, Glasgow this morning. Police remain at the scene however there is no threat to the wider community. pic.twitter.com/ZnnAbltT4P
— Glasgow City Centre Police (@GlasgowCPolice) August 18, 2022
