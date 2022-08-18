News Update : A 28-year-old Burlington man was found dead in his cell in the Alamance County Detention Center early Thursday morning.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 28-year-old Burlington man was found dead in his cell in the Alamance County Detention Center early Thursday morning.
— Burlington TimesNews (@thetimesnews) August 18, 2022
