News Update : A 26-year-old from London, Ont., accused of armed robbery involving a firearm in North Bay on July 26 has been arrested in southern Ontario, police say.

A 26-year-old from London, Ont., accused of armed robbery involving a firearm in North Bay on July 26 has been arrested in southern Ontario, police say.
— CTV News Northern Ontario (@CTVNewsNorthern) August 18, 2022
